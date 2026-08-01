Ex-staff of steel firm orchestrates Rs 18.8 lakh robbery, held with 6 others in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Police arrested seven persons for waylaying an employee of a private firm and robbing Rs 18.8 lakh in cash he was carrying.
One of the arrested persons is a former employee of the firm, and a probe revealed that the robbery was orchestrated by the former staffer, who was aware of the cash movements.
The man had used a portion of the money for his wife's baby shower, police said. The police recovered Rs 7.25 lakh from the accused.
According to the police, Umar Farooq (40), owner of a steel fabrication unit in Korattur, had asked his employee, Ranjith Kumar (45), to collect Rs 18.80 lakh from his brother's residence in Padi on July 25.
While Ranjith was transporting the cash on a two-wheeler through the TNHB Colony, six masked men intercepted him at knifepoint and escaped with the money.
Based on a complaint, the Korattur police registered a case and began investigations. The police analysed CCTV footage and later arrested Sathish Kumar (37), a former employee of the factory.
The police alleged that Sathish, who was dismissed six months ago, tracked Ranjith's movements and shared the details with six associates from Tirunelveli to execute the robbery.
Based on his confession, the police arrested the remaining six accused in Tirunelveli.
The arrested persons were identified as Ahmed Arif, Esakki Pandi, Sudalaimuthu, Muthuraja, Anandakumar and Murugan. All seven were remanded in judicial custody.
The top brass of the Avadi City Police commended the efforts of the personnel involved in securing the accused.