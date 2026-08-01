Ex-staff of steel firm orchestrates Rs 18.8 lakh robbery, held with 6 others in Chennai

One of the arrested persons is a former employee of the firm, and a probe revealed that the robbery was orchestrated by the former staffer, who was aware of the cash movements.

The man had used a portion of the money for his wife's baby shower, police said. The police recovered Rs 7.25 lakh from the accused.

According to the police, Umar Farooq (40), owner of a steel fabrication unit in Korattur, had asked his employee, Ranjith Kumar (45), to collect Rs 18.80 lakh from his brother's residence in Padi on July 25.