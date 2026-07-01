Ex-Commissioner of Salem Corporation gets 3-yr in jail

The case was registered by the Chennai unit of the DVAC after it was found that Pichai had amassed assets and pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure between January 1, 1997 and December 31, 2001.

According to the prosecution, the former civic official accumulated assets worth Rs 34.22 lakh, which was assessed to be 152.45 per cent higher than his known sources of income during the check period.