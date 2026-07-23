Ex-AIADMK MLA’s son falls off bike, run over by earthmover

Ulagaathipathi is the only son of Selvam alias Periyapullan, who was the AIADMK MLA from the Melur constituency which he won in 2016.

On Wednesday morning, Ulagaathipathi was riding his motorcycle to college when the accident happened. While passing the Highways Department office on Sardar Patel Road in Guindy, he reportedly lost control of the bike and fell onto the road.

At the same time, an earthmover coming from behind ran over him. Onlookers rescued Ulagaathipathi and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.