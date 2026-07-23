Ex-AIADMK MLA’s son falls off bike, run over by earthmover

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old law student, the only son of a former AIADMK MLA from Melur, was killed in a road accident in Guindy on Wednesday morning after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by an earthmover.
The deceased has been identified as Ulagaathipathi (21), a second-year student at a private university on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Semmencheri. He hails from Melur in Madurai and had been staying in a rented house in Velachery with friends for his studies, said the police.
Ulagaathipathi is the only son of Selvam alias Periyapullan, who was the AIADMK MLA from the Melur constituency which he won in 2016.
On Wednesday morning, Ulagaathipathi was riding his motorcycle to college when the accident happened. While passing the Highways Department office on Sardar Patel Road in Guindy, he reportedly lost control of the bike and fell onto the road.
At the same time, an earthmover coming from behind ran over him. Onlookers rescued Ulagaathipathi and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.
The Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) moved the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case and arrested the heavy vehicle driver, Rajesh (40).