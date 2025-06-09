Everyday yoga for better sleep, skin glow, and stress relief: A Chennai expert's guide

CHENNAI: In today's fast-paced world, people often mistake pushing boundaries of productivity, technology, and connectivity as thriving and overlook its toll on the mind and body. From sleepless nights to sluggish mornings, from anxious thoughts to aching backs, yoga provides holistic solutions that are practical and powerful.

Chennai Yoga Studio founder and internationally certified yoga teacher (ERYT-500) Rohini Manohar shares insights with DT Next on how yoga helps one achieve better sleep, mental health, metabolism, and even glowing skin from her decade-long experience as a fitness trainer.

For the techies and corporate employees, sleep deprivation is a long-standing concern. Rohini suggests that Yoga Nidra - meditating while lying down - is a viable solution. "It’s a rotation of consciousness around the body. It helps the body rest while keeping the mind alert, the perfect balance required for a deep sleep," she explains.

The certified Yogi also preaches the benefits of 'chair yoga' for those committed to their jobs at a desk. Mindful movements are the solution for stiffness and postural issues that come with a sedentary lifestyle. "Yoga is not about just performing one or two postures. In fact, for people stuck working from their desks all day, there is something called 'chair yoga'. At the end of the day, it is the commitment to move, shift and create space within the body so that it doesn't feel stuck in one place. Hence, any mindful movement would still help," she advises.

If you struggle with stress eating, late-night snacking and/or have poor food choices, chances for its side effects - digestive issues and bloating - to follow suit are high. To combat this, Rohini draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Ahimsa, non-violence, as a principle for mindful eating as well. "Yoga teaches us Ahimsa, which teaches us to not abuse our body and health by eating junk, sleeping late, or living mindlessly," she states.

The hustle and its convolutions are not limited to just adults. For students battling fatigue and weight gain due to academic pressure, prolonged sitting, and erratic meal schedules, the fitness trainer recommends a dynamic blend of Surya Namaskaram and meditative focus through Trataka (a flame-gazing technique) or Japa (chanting with prayer beads). "It builds energy and improves metabolism. You need to do at least six to 12 rounds daily, enough to sweat through the head, to truly feel its benefits," she elaborates on Surya Namaskaram.





She also emphasises that glowing skin is a byproduct of internal balance and consistent practice, not external treatments. Pollution, dehydration, stress, and poor sleep all impact skin health. She recommends Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing), a pranayama technique that balances hormones and supports detoxification, to maintain natural and radiant skin.

Mental health has been gaining more traction now as cases of anxiety, academic burnout, and emotional imbalance are on the rise. Yoga stands out as an anchor in resisting the imbalance. Rohini refers to Swami Vivekananda’s Raja Yoga, highlighting the relevance of Anulom Vilom. "It’s the best practice to calm down the nervous system and bring mental balance," she notes.



