Every Diva outfit should make a woman feel empowered: Vijayasree Kiron

CHENNAI: In 2007, amidst the bustling world of ethnic fashion, Vijayasree Kiron co-founded Diva, a brand that has since become synonymous with elegance, empowerment, and the modern Indian woman. Launched under the Hi-Style banner, Diva was born from Vijayasree’s unwavering passion for blending India’s rich textile heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

Fast forward to 2024, and Diva has seen significant growth in sales post covid. The brand has seen a remarkable demand for its signature and chic festive collections. This growth has fueled Diva’s ambitious plans to expand its presence beyond its current locations.

What sets Diva apart is not just its stunning designs but the philosophy of its co-founder. Vijayasree envisions fashion as more than just clothing—it’s a celebration of individuality and strength. Under her leadership, Diva’s collections have become a beacon for the confident, modern woman who treasures tradition but embraces the future.

Recognizing the evolving landscape of fashion retail, Vijayasree is now steering Diva towards a robust online presence, paving the way for customers across the globe to experience the brand's timeless collections and exceptional service. This new digital chapter, combined with its growing physical footprint, signals an exciting new era for Diva.

As part of this vision, Diva is now seeking passionate women who share a love for fashion to join the brand through franchising opportunities and will be mentored through the founder. This initiative aims to create a community of like-minded individuals who can bring Diva’s timeless elegance and empowering philosophy to new cities and customers, expanding its legacy across the nation.