Even political newbies want DMK obliterated; We don’t have time to respond to them, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In his first ever reaction since the launch of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kalagam (TVK) which declared the DMK as its political enemy, Chief Minister M K Stalin chose to avoid a direction mention of Vijay and said that even political newbies want the DMK obliterated, but ‘we’ (DMK) do not have time to respond to them.

Speaking after distributing welfare assistance on behalf of Anitha Achievers’s Academy in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin accused a minor section of the media of using last year’s images to falsely portray its as flooding during the recent rains in the city, and said, “ They do it because they do not like the growth of DMK. Now, new people are making a foray into politics. Even the newbies floating political parties want the DMK obliterated.”

“My humble request to them - please think of the achievements of the incumbent DMK regime which is entering its fourth year shortly. To put it in a nutshell, I would like to recall the statement of Anna. Hail detractors!” Stalin added.

“I can only say much. I do not bother about that. Our approach is only to do good to the people. We don’t have the need to unnecessarily reply to everyone. We don’t want to waste our time. We don’t even have sufficient time to serve the people. We are ready to serve the people with the same confidence with which ‘you’ put us in power,” added the Chief Minister.

Stating that his Dravidian Model government was meticulously implementing schemes like Naan Muthalvan, Tamil Puthalvan and Puthumai Penn scheme and developing the all-round capability of Tamil Nadu students, the CM said, “But, (they) are complaining that this government did not do anything. Whichever party it is, they must see all these. In the nearly four years of the Dravidian model DMK regime, we have fulfilled most of the poll promises one by one. Even the remaining poll promises would be definitely fulfilled soon.”

“We will say with a sense of pride that we are continuously implementing schemes and monitoring their implementation. I am going on field to monitor the execution of schemes. Tomorrow I am going to Coimbatore to review schemes’ implementation and launch new schemes. That is the achievement of the TN government,” he added.

Union govt must one day yield to TN; abolish NEET

Recalling the suicide of medical aspirant Anitha years ago, Stailn said, “NEET destroyed her dream of pursuing medical education. The legal battle against NEET is continuing till date. The union government must one day yield to the unanimous voice of the people. It will definitely happen. There shall be no second thought on that. It could be today, tomorrow or the day after, but it will definitely happen. We have the confidence.”