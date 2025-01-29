Erode man gets 10 years jail in emu scam, fined Rs 19 crore

COIMBATORE: A special court in Coimbatore for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act sentenced the managing director of an emu farm to ten years of imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 19 crores for duping customers.

Special Judge Senthil Kumar issued an order of punishment to MS Guru alias Gurusamy (44), managing director of Erode-based Susi Emu Farms India Pvt Ltd. He started the fraudulent firm in 2010 and rolled out several schemes to attract investments from gullible people.

In the first scheme, Gurusamy promised six emu chicks, feeds, and erect sheds for rearing at an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh. The investors were assured Rs 6,000 every month, an annual bonus of Rs 20,000 and they would get their investment of Rs 1.5 lakhs after one and a half years.

In the second scheme, the firm promised six emu chicks, feeds, and erected sheds for rearing at an investment of Rs 2 lakhs. For two years, the investors would get Rs 9,000 every month and an annual bonus of Rs 20,000 and after two years the entire amount of Rs 2 lakhs would be returned. There were also other premium schemes for elite investors.

A total of 1,087 investors lost Rs 19.2 crore. On hearing the case, the TNPID court acquitted two others of the firm and ordered Gurusamy to pay Rs 19 crores as a penalty and a ten-year jail term. Besides Coimbatore, cases against Susi Emu Farms India Pvt Ltd are in different stages of trial in Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, and other districts.