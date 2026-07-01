Erode Collector’s report confirms action against 42 unauthorised lodges at STR

The status report was filed by the District Collector of Erode before Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan.

In the report, it was stated that officials from the concerned departments were constituted into five teams. In January 2026, the teams closed and sealed 21 lodging establishments in Hasanur Panchayat and 21 lodging establishments in Thalamalai Panchayat, taking action against a total of 42 lodging establishments.