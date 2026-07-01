Erode Collector’s report confirms action against 42 unauthorised lodges at STR

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed that officials have taken action against 42 lodging establishments operating without valid permission in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, including closing and sealing the establishments.
The status report was filed by the District Collector of Erode before Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan.
In the report, it was stated that officials from the concerned departments were constituted into five teams. In January 2026, the teams closed and sealed 21 lodging establishments in Hasanur Panchayat and 21 lodging establishments in Thalamalai Panchayat, taking action against a total of 42 lodging establishments.
The report further stated that action is being taken against the 42 lodging establishments operating without valid permission, in accordance with the directions issued.
Recording the submission, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.
The case was filed before the Madras High Court by R Karpagam, an environmental activist from Coimbatore, alleging that several illegal resorts were functioning inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve without the approval of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) and the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), and that these resorts were causing severe environmental damage in the hill region.
During an earlier hearing, the High Court directed the State Government to remove the illegal resorts operating inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and to file a status report on the implementation of its directions.
Case filed by environmental activist alleged several illegal resorts were functioning inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve without proper approval