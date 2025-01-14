Environmental organisation moves Madras HC against the modern market complex in Chintadripet

CHENNAI: An environmental organisation moved the Madras High Court against the newly constructed fish market at Chintadripet, alleging it would cause pollution in the Cooum river.

Syed Kattuva, founder of Green Care, alleged that Chennai Corporation failed to establish facilities like a proper sewage treatment plant, adequate drainage system and solid waste management, as promised, to maintain the fish market without causing any pollution to the environment.

If opened to the public, the market will be a hazard to the public, he said.

The market will create large amounts of solid waste, including the parts removed from the fish during cleaning, and wastewater, which can create environmental hazards if they are not recycled properly, said the petitioner.

He added that if the vendors refused to sell fish in the allotted space and occupy the parking lot, similar to the situation at the modern fish market at Marina Loop Road, then the accumulated solid and other wastes would be left in the Cooum which runs adjacent to the new market complex.

Syed claimed that such situations would obstruct the ongoing cleaning project at the Cooum. It will further degrade the river and pose a significant health hazard to those living in and around the area.

Hence, the organisation sought the court’s direction to restrain the Chennai Corporation from opening the fish market without proper solid and water waste management, sanitary facility and parking space.