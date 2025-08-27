Environmental department sanctions Rs 24 crore for 6 new blue flag beaches

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will boast more blue flag beaches as the environment, climate change and forest department has issued orders to sanction Rs 24 crore to upgrade 6 beaches including Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Uthandi in Chennai.

As per a government order issued by department secretary Supriya Sahu, Kulasekarapattinam beach in Thoothukudi, Keezhputhupattu beach in Villupuram and Samiyarpettai beach in Cuddalore will get facelift apart from the three beaches in Chennai. The government will spend Rs. 4 crore for each beach.

The sanctioning of the fund is following an announcement made in the state budget session 2025-26. The announcement said that measures will be taken to ensure that the 6 beaches meet the 33 various criteria under marine water quality, environmental education, overall environmental management, safety and services, to receive Blue Flag certification.

The fund has been allocated under Tamil Nadu Sustainable Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE).

"As a globally recognized eco-label, the Blue Flag programme fosters collaboration between tourism and environmental sectors, promoting responsible beach tourism that aligns with conservation goals and supports sustainable coastal development," the order said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), in May, gave its nod to carry out upgradation in Marina Beach, Silver Beach in Cuddalore, Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam, and Ariyamaan Beach in Ramanathapuram. Greater Chennai Corporation has completed upgradation works in Marina beach.

The Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu was the pilot beach in Tamil Nadu for Blue Flag certification programme and was implemented by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Government of India with support from Government of Tamil Nadu. The Kovalam Beach, Chengalpattu is certified as the blue beach from September 2021 onwards.

Through another government order, the department has allocated Rs. 96 lakh to establish Marine Elite Force in Chennai as per budget announcement. The elite force will prevent illegal fishing, wildlife crimes in turtle and other marine species hotspots, particularly in the area within five nautical miles from the coast.

"In the months of January and February 2025, the Chennai coast recorded an alarming increase in olive ridley turtle mortalities with carcassess frequently washing ashore. These incidents may be largely attributed to bycatch in mechanized fishing nets and trawlers, marine debris and plastic ingestion, unregulated coastal development, pollution and climate change," the order said.