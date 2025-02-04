Entries invited for 2024 Asian College of Journalism Awards

CHENNAI: Nominations are open for the 2024 Asian College of Journalism Awards, said a press note from the Media Development Foundation (MDF), the trust that administers the school.

Journalists and news organisations can send entries for the awards committee and jury in three categories: Investigative journalism, Social impact journalism and Photojournalism.

There can be up to five (5) members comprising a team that can be nominated for an award.

The awards will be presented on May 3 (World Press Freedom Day) in Chennai.

Each award shall carry a citation, trophy and prize money.

The award for investigative journalism carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Winner of the KP Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for social impact journalism and Ashish Yechury Memorial Award for photojournalism will receive Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Last date for filing nominations is March 3.

Any journalistic work including print, digital, text, multimedia (videos, podcasts, graphics, etc.) published during the calendar year 2024 (Jan-Dec) is eligible.

A nomination may be made by a news organisation, a working journalist or freelance journalist(s).

The awards committee will accept nominations online or by post.

Nominees can also drop off their details at the ACJ Registrar’s office in Chennai.