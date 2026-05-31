Ensure accessibility to all public spaces, disability rights groups tell Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Improving accessibility at beaches, bus stops, footpaths, parks and public buildings was among the key issues discussed during a meeting between Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials and members of the Disability Rights Alliance earlier this week.
The meeting, chaired by GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, brought together officials and disability rights advocates as part of an ongoing engagement on making public infrastructure more accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs).
Members of the alliance said that the discussions largely focused on projects that have been under follow-up with the civic body for over a year, including accessible beach pathways, bus stop design, footpath improvements and inclusive public spaces. One of the major issues raised was the condition of the accessible pathway at Marina Beach.
According to activists, the existing pathway has deteriorated and requires repairs. “We’ve already said that railings are very important. There is no compromise on that; we definitely want the railings,” said Vaishnavi, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance.
The group also discussed accessibility infrastructure being developed at Tiruvanmiyur and the Blue Flag beach. Activists suggested modifications to the HDPE matting proposed for beach access, arguing that some designs created excessive vibration and could be difficult for wheelchair users and persons with poor trunk control to navigate safely.
Concerns regarding the maintenance of the infrastructure were also discussed, urging the GCC to ensure long-term upkeep through dedicated maintenance contracts.
Bus stop accessibility emerged as another major topic. Activists said that the GCC had already conducted surveys of bus shelters and that the data could be integrated with public transport information systems so commuters could know whether a stop has a shelter and accessibility features.
The group also pointed out that several bus shelters continue to exist even after they have been shifted to another location, creating confusion for commuters. Members suggested removing redundant structures and exploring portable bus-stop designs that could be relocated when routes change. “We want bus stops to be designed better instead of relying on a single prototype,” said Sathish.
The discussion also touched on footpath accessibility, particularly the use of bollards installed to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian spaces. “The Commissioner had indicated that different design approaches may be required depending on traffic conditions rather than adopting a uniform model across the city,” he added.
The alliance also reviewed progress on inclusive parks. Activists said that 3 accessible parks had already been developed in areas including Kotturpuram and Santhome, while around 10 more parks across the city were being planned for accessibility improvements.