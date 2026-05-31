Ensure accessibility to all public spaces, disability rights groups tell Chennai Corporation

The meeting, chaired by GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, brought together officials and disability rights advocates as part of an ongoing engagement on making public infrastructure more accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Members of the alliance said that the discussions largely focused on projects that have been under follow-up with the civic body for over a year, including accessible beach pathways, bus stop design, footpath improvements and inclusive public spaces. One of the major issues raised was the condition of the accessible pathway at Marina Beach.