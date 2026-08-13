Ennore to Mamallapuram: Chennai moves to develop Water Metro along Buckingham Canal

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders to prepare a detailed feasibility report and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for introducing a Water Metro service along the Buckingham Canal between Ennore and Mamallapuram.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the proposed project aims to establish a modern water transport system along a 53-km stretch of the historic Buckingham Canal, providing another public transport option for Chennai and its southern suburbs.
As part of the initial planning, discussions are underway to operate boat services between Napier Bridge and Kovalam. The feasibility study and DPR will assess the viability, infrastructure requirements and other aspects of the proposed Water Metro corridor.
Chennai already has an integrated transport network comprising buses, suburban trains, Metro Rail, air and sea transport. The Water Metro is being explored as another mode to strengthen the city's public transport system.
CMRL is currently implementing Phase II of the Chennai Metro project, covering corridors from Madhavaram to SIPCOT at Siruseri, Poonamallee to Lighthouse and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. Plans are also underway to extend Metro Rail services up to Chengalpattu.
The proposed Water Metro service will run through the historic Buckingham Canal, which stretches along several parts of Chennai's coastline. If implemented, the project could provide an alternative water-based connection between northern and southern parts of the city and its suburbs.
The initiative comes after the successful launch of India's first Water Metro project in Kochi, Kerala, where water-based public transport has been integrated with the city's existing transport network.