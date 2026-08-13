Ennore to Mamallapuram: Chennai moves to develop Water Metro along Buckingham Canal

As part of the initial planning, discussions are underway to operate boat services between Napier Bridge and Kovalam. The feasibility study and DPR will assess the viability, infrastructure requirements and other aspects of the proposed Water Metro corridor.

Chennai already has an integrated transport network comprising buses, suburban trains, Metro Rail, air and sea transport. The Water Metro is being explored as another mode to strengthen the city's public transport system.

CMRL is currently implementing Phase II of the Chennai Metro project, covering corridors from Madhavaram to SIPCOT at Siruseri, Poonamallee to Lighthouse and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. Plans are also underway to extend Metro Rail services up to Chengalpattu.