Ennore police busts forgery network of 10 years

Suspicious about the document, the police sent it for verification and found it fabricated. Acting on the lead, a police team raided a premises at Ambedkar Nagar in the same locality and recovered more than 100 seals, allegedly impersonating those of government departments and institutions.

The search also yielded fake medical certificates, college certificates, transfer certificates, documents showing bogus medical qualifications, Emirates passports, suspected counterfeit Rs 500 currency, Re 1 coins and machinery allegedly used for printing and manufacturing the forged items.

The arrested accused are Karunakaran (59), Stephen alias Jayakumar (34), brothers Johnson (45) and Victor (42), Karunanidhi (60), and Sathyamurthy (60), all hailing from the Eraneeswarar Temple area in Ennore.