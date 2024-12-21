Ennore plant expansion project will ensure stable power system: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The electricity minister V Senthilbalaji stated that the 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project would ensure grid stability and increase power generation from renewable resources on Friday.

The minister pointed out that in the three and a half years since the DMK government took charge, Tamil Nadu has witnessed tremendous growth in the industry sector. He added that increasing investments by multinational companies have generated thousands of job opportunities.

He further explained, “As a result, the electricity demand is increasing by 10 per cent every year. Considering the growing demand, plans have been made to set up power plants in Udangudi and Ennore using state-of-the-art technology and to ensure there will be no harm to the environment, and works for the same are under way,” he said in a statement.

The release further highlighted that as green energy sources are infirm in nature, the State’s energy mix needs to comprise a certain portion of conventional energy sources. He said that the state ranks second in the country with a wind energy generation capacity of 11,000 MW and third in solar generation with a capacity of 9,400 MW.

“The State has set a target of adding additional green energy capacity of 100 billion units by 2030. This includes wind and solar energy, pumped storage and battery energy storage systems, biomass, and cogeneration projects. The State has set a target that 50 per cent of its energy needs should be met by green energy by 2030,” it said.

As per the directive of the Chief Minister, steps will be taken to ensure a continuous supply of quality electricity to the public and employment-generating industries at the lowest price in the country through conventional power generation along with a large amount of renewable energy generation, Senthilbalaji said. “Through these initiatives, Tamil Nadu will become self-sufficient in power generation and the leading State in renewable power generation in the country,” he noted.