Engineering works to hit Gummidipundi, Sullurupeta train services

CHENNAI: Suburban train services on the Central-Gudur section will be affected on February 28 due to scheduled engineering works in two stretches.
A six-hour block has been scheduled between Sullurupeta and Tada from 12.50 pm to 6.50 pm on February 28.
During this period, some MEMU services scheduled to leave Moore Market at 1.05 pm and 9.25 pm, and trains departing Sullurupeta and Nellore in the afternoon, will remain fully cancelled for the day. Several EMU locals from Moore Market heading towards Sullurupeta, including departures at 10.15 am, 12.10 pm, 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm, will operate only up to Elavur.
Similarly, afternoon and evening services originating from Sullurupeta towards Moore Market and Beach stations, including those departing at 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm, 5.20 pm and 6.15 pm, will be curtailed before reaching their full destinations.
A line and power block has been permitted between Minjur and Ponneri from 11.45 pm on February 27 to 4.45 am on February 28. During this window, the 11.20 pm Moore Market Complex-Gummidipundi EMU on February 27 will run only up to Minjur and will not operate between Minjur and Gummidipundi.
Similarly, on February 28, the 3.50 am Gummidipundi-Moore market complex EMU will be curtailed between Gummidipundi and Minjur.