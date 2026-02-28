Engineering works to hit Gummidipundi, Sullurupeta train services

A six-hour block has been scheduled between Sullurupeta and Tada from 12.50 pm to 6.50 pm on February 28.

During this period, some MEMU services scheduled to leave Moore Market at 1.05 pm and 9.25 pm, and trains departing Sullurupeta and Nellore in the afternoon, will remain fully cancelled for the day. Several EMU locals from Moore Market heading towards Sullurupeta, including departures at 10.15 am, 12.10 pm, 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm, will operate only up to Elavur.