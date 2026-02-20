Engineering student's laptop and phone stolen from mall in Chennai, accused arrested

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Nasrullah, a native of Coimbatore currently staying on a platform in Chennai. He was produced before a court in Saidapet on Thursday (February 19) night and remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the complainant, Bharani Lakshmi, is a first-year Computer Engineering student at Manukula Vinayagar Engineering College in Puducherry. On February 9, she had attended a workshop at a college in Vadapalani in the morning. Later, around 5:30 pm she visited a mall on Arcot Road.