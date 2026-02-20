Engineering student's laptop and phone stolen from mall in Chennai, accused arrested
CHENNAI: The Vadapalani police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stealing a laptop and mobile phone belonging to an 18-year-old engineering student from a food court in a city mall earlier this month.
The accused has been identified as Muhammad Nasrullah, a native of Coimbatore currently staying on a platform in Chennai. He was produced before a court in Saidapet on Thursday (February 19) night and remanded to judicial custody.
According to police, the complainant, Bharani Lakshmi, is a first-year Computer Engineering student at Manukula Vinayagar Engineering College in Puducherry. On February 9, she had attended a workshop at a college in Vadapalani in the morning. Later, around 5:30 pm she visited a mall on Arcot Road.
While at the food court on the third floor, she placed her shoulder bag on a table and went to get food. When she returned a few minutes later, the bag was missing. The bag contained her Dell laptop (worth Rs 90,000) and a Samsung mobile phone (worth Rs 70,000).
A missing complaint was initially registered, and police began scanning CCTV footage from the mall. The footage showed an unidentified man taking the bag.
On Thursday afternoon, around 2:00 pm, a police team from the Royapettah crime wing, spotted a man moving suspiciously with a laptop and phone in the Royapettah police station limits. Upon interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to stealing the items from the mall.
The Royapettah police immediately alerted the Vadapalani crime wing.
A team from Vadapalani station rushed to the spot, brought the accused—later identified as Muhammad Nasrullah—to the Vadapalani station at around 5:45 pm.
Following interrogation, police have recovered both the laptop and the mobile phone, valued at a total of Rs. 1.6 lakh.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nasrullah, who has only a 4th standard education and works in catering services, was previously arrested in connection with a theft case by Vadapalani police.