CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating a laptop rental firm in Alandur by submitting forged documents to hire laptops and selling them.
The police seized 14 laptops, Rs one lakh in cash and two mobile phones, including an iPhone, from them.
The complainant, Muthaki (32), who runs a laptop rental firm on MKN Road in Alandur, told police that Vigneshwaran approached him on June 14, seeking laptops for business purposes. After initially being told that rentals were restricted to Chennai residents, Vigneshwaran submitted a fake rental agreement claiming to be residing in Perumbakkam.
Using the document, he hired seven laptops in June, July, and August. However, he stopped paying rent from August and became unreachable. When he went to the address, Muthaki found that the rental agreement was fake and lodged a complaint with the St Thomas Mount police.
A police team arrested Vigneshwaran (36), an engineering graduate from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. The police recovered Rs one lakh and four additional laptops allegedly hired from a shop in Madurai using fake documents.
Praveen Kumar (35) of Perambur was also arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen laptops. Ten laptops and an iPhone were seized from him. Both were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.