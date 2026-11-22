Using the document, he hired seven laptops in June, July, and August. However, he stopped paying rent from August and became unreachable. When he went to the address, Muthaki found that the rental agreement was fake and lodged a complaint with the St Thomas Mount police.

A police team arrested Vigneshwaran (36), an engineering graduate from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. The police recovered Rs one lakh and four additional laptops allegedly hired from a shop in Madurai using fake documents.

Praveen Kumar (35) of Perambur was also arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen laptops. Ten laptops and an iPhone were seized from him. Both were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.