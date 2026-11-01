Engineer held for attack on traffic cop in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old civil engineer from Mangadu was apprehended on Friday night after he allegedly manhandled a traffic policeman who stopped him for a violation in K K Nagar. Police identified the accused as Prakash, who was driving an SUV on 100 Feet Road.
The confrontation happened around 7:40 pm on October 29 near the Raja Mannar Salai junction in KK Nagar, police said.
Head Constable Bhuvaneshwaran (36) of Ashok Nagar Traffic wing was regulating traffic when he saw the SUV trying to turn right at a no-right-turn point. He asked the driver to go ahead and take a U-turn further down the road. The driver allegedly did not obey and kept his vehicle in the middle of the carriageway, blocking traffic.
When the constable started recording the violation on his phone, Prakash got agitated, questioned him for filming, snatched the device and hurled abuses. He also pulled the constable by his uniform and attacked him.
A Special Sub-Inspector who tried to intervene was also reportedly abused and suffered minor injuries. A co-passenger who was with Prakash allegedly tried to assault the constable.
The SUV was later moved to the roadside with help from bystanders, after which Prakash returned the phone and drove away. Based on a complaint, Police traced Prakash and arrested him. He was let off on bail with conditions to sign at a police station for two weeks.