Engineer held for attack on traffic cop in KK Nagar

The confrontation happened around 7:40 pm on October 29 near the Raja Mannar Salai junction in KK Nagar, police said.

Head Constable Bhuvaneshwaran (36) of Ashok Nagar Traffic wing was regulating traffic when he saw the SUV trying to turn right at a no-right-turn point. He asked the driver to go ahead and take a U-turn further down the road. The driver allegedly did not obey and kept his vehicle in the middle of the carriageway, blocking traffic.