CHENNAI: An engine meant to haul the Bengaluru-bound Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12027) derailed near the MGR Chennai Central railway station on Thursday evening, prompting swift restoration work and the deployment of an alternate engine to prevent major disruptions.
The incident occurred around 5 pm while the engine was arriving at MGR Chennai Central from the Basin Bridge maintenance yard to be coupled with the Shatabdi Express, which was preparing for departure. As it neared the station, the front wheel of the locomotive unexpectedly slipped off the track.
The engine was brought to an immediate halt. Upon receiving information, railway technical wing engineers and staff rushed to the spot, and tight security was deployed in the area. Personnel worked intensively to rerail the wheel, successfully placing it back on the track at 5.40 pm after a 40-minute effort. The affected locomotive was subsequently moved to the yard for repairs.
Meanwhile, to avoid inconvenience to passengers, railway authorities immediately arranged an alternate locomotive for the Shatabdi Express, enabling the train to depart for Bengaluru.
Speaking about the incident, railway officials clarified that only a shunting/hauling engine wheel had derailed, resulting in no disruption to train operations on the main line. All other trains operated on schedule, though there was a slight delay in moving the empty rake of the Grand Trunk (GT) Express from the yard to the platform. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the derailment.