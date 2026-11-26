The incident occurred around 5 pm while the engine was arriving at MGR Chennai Central from the Basin Bridge maintenance yard to be coupled with the Shatabdi Express, which was preparing for departure. As it neared the station, the front wheel of the locomotive unexpectedly slipped off the track.

The engine was brought to an immediate halt. Upon receiving information, railway technical wing engineers and staff rushed to the spot, and tight security was deployed in the area. Personnel worked intensively to rerail the wheel, successfully placing it back on the track at 5.40 pm after a 40-minute effort. The affected locomotive was subsequently moved to the yard for repairs.