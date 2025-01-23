Engg student from Andhra, who took to drug trafficking to become millionaire, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was involved in supplying drugs to various parts of Chennai, was arrested.

Police identified the arrested as Mudhasir.

Police seized 5 grams of methamphetamine from him.

His associates Mahesh, Farooq, Mithun, Kader Moideen, and Deepan have already been arrested and are lodged in in jail.

The North Beach station police team has arrested Mudhasir, who was absconding.

Drug cases are pending against Mudhasir at Thousand Lights , Nandambakkam, and Egmore police stations.

Mudhasir, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was studying at a private engineering college in Red Hills, Chennai.

With the idea of becoming a millionaire overnight ,he joined hands with bad elements and became a supplier in the drug trade.

Mudhasir would pay Rs. 500 as a commission for delivering a one-gram packet of methamphetamine.

His gang members have been selling drugs by purchasing them from the northern state drug gangs, targeting parties held in farmhouses, hotels and places where software engineers stay in the East Coast Road and OMR area of Chennai.