Enforce MHC order before renewing Tasmac licence: Activist to govt

CHENNAI: A social worker has urged the Tasmac not to renew licences of bars operating in buildings without approved planning permission, citing a Madras High Court order and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending Rules.
In an email sent on Friday to Tasmac Managing Director K Nandakumar, ahead of the Tasmac Board meeting scheduled for July 6, social activist Unnikrishnan requested the authorities to take into account the Madras High Court’s order in WP No 4136 of 2019 dated December 6, 2019, while considering the extension of licences to bars attached to Tasmac outlets.
He alleged that many bars, particularly in Chennai, function from semi-permanent structures that have not obtained mandatory planning permission from the GCC or the CMDA.
He further claimed that several such bars are located along busy roads and that, in the event of a fire or stampede, they could pose a serious risk to public safety.
Referring to Paragraph 15 of the HC order, Unnikrishnan said the court had directed Tasmac to ensure that liquor vending shops function only from premises with valid planning permission and approved building plans, and that the authorities must verify compliance before permitting such premises to operate.
The activist also cited Rule 8(2) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, which states that every bar shall be housed in a pucca building and that no part of the structure should be thatched on the sides or roof.
The rule also requires bars to be screened so that liquor consumption is not visible from outside or from the place of sale.
According to the representation, renewing licences for bars operating from buildings without approved planning permission would be contrary to the High Court’s directions and could invite contempt proceedings.
He urged Tasmac to verify the legal status of all premises before granting any licence extensions.