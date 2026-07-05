Enforce MHC order before renewing Tasmac licence: Activist to govt

He alleged that many bars, particularly in Chennai, function from semi-permanent structures that have not obtained mandatory planning permission from the GCC or the CMDA.

He further claimed that several such bars are located along busy roads and that, in the event of a fire or stampede, they could pose a serious risk to public safety.

Referring to Paragraph 15 of the HC order, Unnikrishnan said the court had directed Tasmac to ensure that liquor vending shops function only from premises with valid planning permission and approved building plans, and that the authorities must verify compliance before permitting such premises to operate.