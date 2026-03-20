Chennai: Endless woes engulf Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

With a voter base of 1.78 lakh, including 93,008 women, 85,724 men, and 61 third-gender electors following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the constituency presents a complex socio-economic profile dominated by daily wagers, informal workers, railway employees, and lower-middle-class families.

Traffic congestion remains the most visible concern. Key stretches such as Perambur High Road, Cooks Road, Dr Ambedkar College Road, Strahans Road, Perambur Barracks Road and Puliyanthope High Road continue to choke under pressure, with narrow carriageways and bottlenecks slowing movement during peak hours.

"Even a short trip takes too long. During school hours and evenings, it is almost impossible to move," said A Paulraj, an autorickshaw driver in Otteri.

Closely tied to this is the long-pending demand for road widening and improved traffic management. Residents say the absence of flyovers and alternative routes has compounded the problem over the years.