Chennai: Endless woes engulf Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

CHENNAI: In the congested lanes of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, one of North Chennai's most densely packed Assembly constituencies, everyday life is dictated as much by stalled traffic as by stalled civic works, turning routine commutes into a daily ordeal and basic amenities into key electoral issues ahead of the polls.
With a voter base of 1.78 lakh, including 93,008 women, 85,724 men, and 61 third-gender electors following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the constituency presents a complex socio-economic profile dominated by daily wagers, informal workers, railway employees, and lower-middle-class families.
Traffic congestion remains the most visible concern. Key stretches such as Perambur High Road, Cooks Road, Dr Ambedkar College Road, Strahans Road, Perambur Barracks Road and Puliyanthope High Road continue to choke under pressure, with narrow carriageways and bottlenecks slowing movement during peak hours.
"Even a short trip takes too long. During school hours and evenings, it is almost impossible to move," said A Paulraj, an autorickshaw driver in Otteri.
Closely tied to this is the long-pending demand for road widening and improved traffic management. Residents say the absence of flyovers and alternative routes has compounded the problem over the years.
Low-lying geography adds another layer of distress. Several pockets in Puliyanthope, Otteri, and Pattalam face frequent waterlogging, with rainwater stagnating even after brief spells of rain. "Water enters the streets and sometimes our homes. It takes hours to drain," said R Loganayaki, a roadside vendor in Puliyanthope.
While parts of the constituency have seen infrastructure upgrades under the North Chennai Development Plan, including improved roads, community halls and sports facilities, residents point out that benefits remain uneven.
Sections of Puliyanthope, Otteri and Pattalam continue to lag, with visible gaps in housing and civic amenities despite ongoing tenement projects by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).
Access to clean drinking water, though improved in some areas, remains inconsistent. Residents in pockets of Puliyanthope and Pattalam say they still depend on irregular supply or private sources. "We don't always get clean drinking water. We have to manage somehow," said S Rajammal, a resident in Pattalam.
Politically, the constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Castes, is set for a closely watched contest. Two-time MLA P Sivakumar, also known as Thayagam Kavi, is seeking renomination from the DMK, while Chennai Mayor R Priya is also said to be in contention for the party ticket. The AIADMK is expected to give a tough fight.
Spread across parts of Perambur, Puliyanthope, Otteri and Ayanavaram, the constituency reflects a larger North Chennai narrative, pockets of visible development coexisting with persistent infrastructural deficits.
For voters here, the choice may ultimately hinge less on political rhetoric and more on who can deliver what has long been promised: wider roads, a reliable water supply, flood mitigation and a smoother, more livable urban experience.