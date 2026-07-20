Encroachments cleared outside Egmore maternity hospital after CM Vijay’s surprise inspection

As part of the operation, officials removed two bunk shops, one sugarcane juice stall and three pushcarts from the stretch outside the maternity hospital. The GCC said that four more shops in the locality have been served notices and directed to relocate to the designated vending zone within five days. It warned that if the shopkeepers fail to comply within the stipulated period, the Corporation will remove the remaining encroachments.

The action comes in the wake of the Chief Minister’s surprise visit to the GH on July 8, during which he reviewed the functioning of the healthcare facility and interacted with patients and staff. The clearance drive is expected to improve pedestrian access and ease movement outside the busy hospital premises.