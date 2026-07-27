Encroached footpaths in Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam put pedestrians in peril

CHENNAI: Footpath encroachments at the junction of Rangarajapuram Main Road and Viswanathapuram Main Road in Kodambakkam, and along Second Avenue in Ashok Nagar, have raised safety concerns for pedestrians. Shopkeepers have occupied the footpaths by placing ads, display racks and merchandise, while two-wheelers and cars are also parked on the walkways. As a result, pedestrians are forced to share the road with moving traffic.
With the Metro Rail work under way on Arcot Road in Kodambakkam, traffic has been diverted via Viswanathapuram Main Road and Rangar ajapuram Main Road. Although the stretch has been converted into a one-way, vehicles parked along both sides have further narrowed the carriageway.
A resident Madhan said, “Students from the Corporation school on Rangarajapuram Main Road, along with senior citizens and women, are unable to use the footpath d ue to encroachments. They walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.”
Another resident, Praveen, piped in: “Timber shops and other commercial establishments on Second Avenue in Ashok Nagar have occupied footpaths by stacking timber , displaying merchandise, etc. The situation worsens during the morning and evening peak hours, as customers also park their vehicles on the footpaths, leaving no space for pedestrians.”
A senior official from the Greater Chennai Corporation told DT Next that encroachments had recently been cleared from public spaces along Kamarajar Salai and 11th A venue in Ashok Nagar.
“Similar inspections will be carried out in other areas. Appropriate action will be taken in coordination with the police,” he added.
Traffic police officials said that vehicles found parked on footpaths were initially issued warnings during patrols. “If the violations continued , vehicles will be removed using tow trucks,” said an official.