Encroached footpaths in Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam put pedestrians in peril

With the Metro Rail work under way on Arcot Road in Kodambakkam, traffic has been diverted via Viswanathapuram Main Road and Rangar ajapuram Main Road. Although the stretch has been converted into a one-way, vehicles parked along both sides have further narrowed the carriageway.

A resident Madhan said, “Students from the Corporation school on Rangarajapuram Main Road, along with senior citizens and women, are unable to use the footpath d ue to encroachments. They walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.”