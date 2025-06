EMUs in Central-Gudur section cancelled on June 26, 28, 29

CHENNAI: Around 19 EMU services on the Chennai–Gudur section will be fully cancelled on June 26, 28 and 29 due to power block permitted between Gummidipundi and Kavaraipettai stations from 1:15 pm to 5:15 pm on June 26, 28 and 29 (4 hours).

Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta MEMU leaving MMC at 5:40 am, 10.15 am, and 12.10 pm, Sullurupeta – Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 8:10 am, MMC-Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am, 11:35 am, and 1.40 pm, Avadi-MMC MEMU leaving Avadi at 4:25 am, Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 12.40 pm and 2.40 pm on June 26, 28 and 29 will be fully cancelled.

Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, and 3.45 pm, Sullurupeta-MMC

MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm, 1.15 pm, and 3.10 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 4.30 pm and Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 10:20 am on the aforesaid days will also be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu - Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi -Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm on the said three days will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations. Passenger specials will be operated from MMC to Ponneri, Minjur, Ponneri to MMC, Minjur to MMC, Ennore to MMC, Ponneri to Beach and Chennai Beach to Ennore and Ponneri on June 26, 28 and 29, a press release from the Southern Railway said.