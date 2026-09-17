EMUs between Beach, Tambaram cancelled on September 17 and 18

Two trains will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam on September 17 and 18 due to the Line Block/Power Block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Perani Yard.

List of full cancellations of trains as follows: Train 40040 Tambaram-Beach local leaving Tambaram at 11 am, Train 40041 Beach-Tambaram local leaving Beach at 11:50 am, Train 40050 Tambaram-Beach local leaving Tambaram at 1:50 pm, and Train 40051 Beach-Tambaram local leaving Beach at 1:25 pm.

Further, the Southern Railway has announced changes to the train patterns due to the Line Block/Power Block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Perani Yard for two hours (1-3 pm on September 17 and 18) between Tindivanam and Villupuram stations. Also Train 66045 Tambaram- Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am and Train 66046 Villupuram-Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:30 pm are partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam on September 17 and 18.