EMUs between Beach, Tambaram cancelled on September 17 and 18

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes to the EMU train patterns between Chennai Beach and Tambaram; four trains are fully cancelled on September 17 (Thursday) for operational reasons.
Two trains will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam on September 17 and 18 due to the Line Block/Power Block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Perani Yard.
List of full cancellations of trains as follows: Train 40040 Tambaram-Beach local leaving Tambaram at 11 am, Train 40041 Beach-Tambaram local leaving Beach at 11:50 am, Train 40050 Tambaram-Beach local leaving Tambaram at 1:50 pm, and Train 40051 Beach-Tambaram local leaving Beach at 1:25 pm.
Further, the Southern Railway has announced changes to the train patterns due to the Line Block/Power Block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Perani Yard for two hours (1-3 pm on September 17 and 18) between Tindivanam and Villupuram stations. Also Train 66045 Tambaram- Villupuram MEMU leaving Tambaram at 9:45 am and Train 66046 Villupuram-Beach MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1:30 pm are partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam on September 17 and 18.