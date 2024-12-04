Begin typing your search...

    EMU trains in Chennai partially, fully cancelled; check details here

    Full and partial cancellation of several EMU and MEMU trains in Chennai owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Ambattur Yard.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Dec 2024 7:01 PM IST
    CHENNAI: An EMU operated from Moore Market Complex (MMC) would be partially and fully cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Ambattur Yard from 12:15 am to 03:55 am on December 5 (03 hours 40 Minutes).

    MMC- Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 12:15 pm would be fully cancelled on December 5.

    Pattabiram military siding – MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram military siding at 10:45 pm would be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC on 04th December, a statement issued by SR said.

