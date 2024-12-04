EMU trains in Chennai partially, fully cancelled; check details here

CHENNAI: An EMU operated from Moore Market Complex (MMC) would be partially and fully cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section at Ambattur Yard from 12:15 am to 03:55 am on December 5 (03 hours 40 Minutes).

MMC- Avadi EMU local leaving MMC at 12:15 pm would be fully cancelled on December 5.

Pattabiram military siding – MMC EMU local leaving Pattabiram military siding at 10:45 pm would be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC on 04th December, a statement issued by SR said.