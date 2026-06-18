EMU trains delayed, hundreds of passengers suffer at MGR Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: Hundreds of commuters were left stranded at MGR Chennai Central railway station on Wednesday evening as suburban electric train services on the Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Gummidipoondi routes were delayed due to ongoing maintenance work at the Arakkonam workshop, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The delays led to heavy crowding at platforms, with passengers waiting for long periods as trains arrived behind schedule.
Several commuters complained that the disruption had affected their daily travel, causing delays in reaching workplaces and returning home.
Southern Railway is currently undertaking track and infrastructure modernisation works, including maintenance and redevelopment projects, to improve passenger amenities and operational efficiency. As part of the exercise, several suburban services have been delayed, while some express and passenger trains have been partially cancelled.
Passengers said the recurring delays over the past few days have resulted in overcrowding and inconvenience, particularly during peak hours. Many urged the railway administration to introduce alternative arrangements to ease commuter hardship until the maintenance work is completed.
Railway officials have attributed the disruptions to the ongoing works at Arakkonam and advised passengers to factor in additional travel time while planning their journeys.