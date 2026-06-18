EMU trains delayed, hundreds of passengers suffer at MGR Chennai Central railway station

The delays led to heavy crowding at platforms, with passengers waiting for long periods as trains arrived behind schedule.

Several commuters complained that the disruption had affected their daily travel, causing delays in reaching workplaces and returning home.

Southern Railway is currently undertaking track and infrastructure modernisation works, including maintenance and redevelopment projects, to improve passenger amenities and operational efficiency. As part of the exercise, several suburban services have been delayed, while some express and passenger trains have been partially cancelled.