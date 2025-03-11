EMU trains cancelled on Central-Gudur section on March 13, 15; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated on Chennai Central Gudur section will be fully/partially cancelled due to line block permitted in Chennai Central-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai Railway Stations from 9 am to 3 pm on March 13 and 15.

Full cancellation trains

1. Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Gummidipundi local leaving MMC at 8:05 am, 9 am, 9.30 am, 10.30 am and 11.35 am

2. MMC-Sullurupeta local leaving MMC at 8:35 am, 10.15 am, 12.10 pm, 1.05 pm

3. Beach-Gummidipundi local leaving Beach station at 9:40 am and 12.40 am

4· Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm

5· MMC-Avadi local leaving MMC at 11:40 pm

6· Gummidipundi MMC local leaving Gummidipundi at 9:55 am, 11.25 am, 12 pm, 1 pm, 2.30 pm and 3.15 pm

7· Gummidipundi-Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 10:55 am

8· Sullurupeta-MMC local leaving Sullurupeta at 11:45 am, 1:15 pm, 3:10 pm, and 9 pm

9· Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm

Partial cancellation trains

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi local leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am, and Gummidipundi-Tambaram local leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

Passenger specials

Due to these cancellations, special trains will be operated on both days from MMC to Ponneri, Ennore, and Minjur; from Beach to Ponneri; from Ponneri to MMC; from Ennore to MMC; and from Minjur to MMC.