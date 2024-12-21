EMU trains between Katpadi-Jolarpettai cancelled on Dec 23,30; check details here

CHENNAI: A pair of MEMUs operated between Jolarpettai and Katpadi Would be cancelled owing to engineering works, Line Block/Signal Block permitted in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section at Katpadi Yard from 11:00am to 3:00pm on December 23 & 30.

Train No. 06417, Katpadi – Jolarpettai MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 9:30am and Train No. 06418, Jolarpettai – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Jolarpettai at 12:45pm would be fully cancelled on December 23 & 30, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.