EMU services between Minjur and Gummidipoondi partially cancelled for maintenance on Feb 21 & 22

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in electric multiple unit (EMU) train services on the Chennai Central–Gudur section owing to scheduled maintenance work between Minjur and Ponneri on February 21 and 22.
According to a press release issued by the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, maintenance works will be carried out from 11.45 pm to 4.45 am (five hours) on both days. As a result, certain late-night and early-morning EMU services will be partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi.
The EMU train departing from Chennai Central railway station at 11.20 pm for Gummidipoondi on February 21 and 22 will be partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi.
The EMU train leaving Gummidipoondi at 3.50 am for Chennai Central on February 21, 22 and 23 will be partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur.