EMU services between Minjur and Gummidipoondi partially cancelled for maintenance on Feb 21 & 22

The EMU train departing from Chennai Central railway station at 11.20 pm for Gummidipoondi on February 21 and 22 will be partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi.

The EMU train leaving Gummidipoondi at 3.50 am for Chennai Central on February 21, 22 and 23 will be partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur.