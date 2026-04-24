EMU service cut short in Chennai–Gudur section on Friday night

CHENNAI: Suburban train services in the Chennai Central–Gudur section will see a partial disruption on Friday night due to a line and power block at Sullurupeta yard.
The block will be in place from 10 pm on April 24 to 1.30 am on April 25
As a result, Moore Market Complex–Sullurupeta EMU departing at 8.25 pm, will not run between Tada and Sullurupeta.
The service will be cut short at Tada.Passengers travelling towards Sullurupeta during this period will have to make alternate arrangements beyond Tada.