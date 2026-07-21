EMU, MEMUs cancelled, curtailed on Chennai-Gudur route

The railway has scheduled line and power block works between Kavaraipettai and Gummidipundi, resulting in the partial cancellation of the late night Moore Market Complex-Gummidipoondi EMU between Ponneri and Gummidipoondi on July 21, 23, 27, 29 and 31, while the early morning Gummidipoondi-Moore Market Complex service will run only up to Ponneri on July 22, 24, 28, 30 and August 1.

Separately, six hour line and signal block works between Pedapariya and Nayudupeta on July 23, 25, 27 and 30 have led to the cancellation of five MEMU services: Moore Market Complex-Sullurupeta, Sullurupeta-Nellore, Nellore-Sullurupeta, Sullurupeta-Moore Market Complex and the Moore Market Complex-Avadi service.