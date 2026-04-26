EMU, MEMU services cancelled, cut short in Chennai–Arakkonam section till May 17

The blocks will be in place daily in two slots: From 12.45 am to 2.15 am and again from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.

As a result, late-night services from Tiruttani towards Arakkonam will be fully cancelled between April 26 and May 16. Train No. 43552 departing Tiruttani at 9.15 pm and Train No. 43554 leaving at 11.10 pm will not run during this period.