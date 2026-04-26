EMU, MEMU services cancelled, cut short in Chennai–Arakkonam section till May 17

CHENNAI: Suburban train services in the Chennai Central - Arakkonam section will be affected between April 26 and May 17 due to line and power blocks at Arakkonam yard, with multiple EMU and MEMU services cancelled or cut short during the period.
The blocks will be in place daily in two slots: From 12.45 am to 2.15 am and again from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.
As a result, late-night services from Tiruttani towards Arakkonam will be fully cancelled between April 26 and May 16. Train No. 43552 departing Tiruttani at 9.15 pm and Train No. 43554 leaving at 11.10 pm will not run during this period.
In the opposite direction, early morning services from Arakkonam to Tiruttani will also be fully cancelled between April 27 and May 17. Train No. 43551 departing at 4 am and Train No. 43553 leaving at 5 am will remain cancelled throughout the period.
Apart from full cancellations, several daytime and late-night services will be partially affected with trains not covering the full stretch up to Arakkonam. A Moore market complex–Arakkonam EMU departing at 11 am will not run between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam, while a Tiruttani–Moore Market Complex EMU leaving at 12.35 pm will not operate between Tiruttani and Tiruvalangadu.
Similarly, a late-night MEMU service from Moore market complex to Arakkonam departing at 10.55 pm will also be cut short between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam.
Passengers have been advised to check train timings in advance and plan their travel accordingly, as services will remain affected for over three weeks.