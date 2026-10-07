EMU derailment: No sabotage, panel formed to ascertain cause

The Chennai Division said no conclusion had been reached on the cause of the derailment.

“A competent inquiry committee has already been constituted to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, and the findings of the committee will determine the facts,” it said. The Railways also denied that another EMU approaching the station behind the derailed train had suffered a brake fault.

The derailment occurred on Platform 1 at Chennai Fort on October 5, disrupting suburban services in the Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach section. One set of wheels on the seventh coach of a Chengalpattu–Chennai Beach EMU came off the tracks.