EMU commuters urge railway officials to hasten repair work of the pavement at Park Town station

CHENNAI: Considering the growth and development of a city are symbolised in solid infrastructure and provision of accessible public utilities, it’s shocking to see the suburban railway stations frozen in time of poor civic amenities and official apathy. The Park Town station, one of the busiest nodal links for denizens commuting criss-crossing the city, is in a pathetic condition.

From unfinished pavement works to inadequate lighting and a narrow Foot Over Bridge (FOB), a host of issues cry for attention.

It’s significance in public transportation cannot be denied as recently, the MRTS service was resumed from Chennai Beach and Velachery sides after months of inactivity due to the fourth line work on the route. College students, IT professionals, vendors and office-goers are among the thousands who use the station regularly after train services were restored.

After facing hardship for months, commuters were delighted to use the station but their relief was short-lived, when they reached the pavement – it was incomplete. Worse, they had to scamper through the dark alley to reach the FoB due to inadequate lights on the pavement.

When DT Next reached the station to understand commuters’ sufferings, it was evident that they had to overcome layers of hurdles to reach the platform, an exercise that would humble even a seasoned maze runner. A short spell of rain makes the floor wet and slippery. Yet, the 20-metre pavement that connects the platform and FOB has remained incomplete over weeks.

This is shocking especially when you consider that the station was closed for months – a time period that could have been utilised to address civic concerns of commuters. Also, the uncovered and uncleared electrical cables on the floor are hazardous to passengers who are already struggling to reach the FOB without tripping due to poor illumination. They are left at the mercy of their mobile phones to reach the FOB without falling.

Worse, the narrow FOB does not have an elevator, which further delays passengers trying to board trains and exit stations, mainly during peak hours. Sometimes it takes commuters 15-20 minutes to reach MMC, Central and Metro stations, all thanks to the indifference of railway officials who have yet to address the issues.

“I’m an IT employee using the MRTS service for the past few months. The pavement works have been going on for weeks, and continue to remain incomplete. We’ve been requesting officials to complete the work at the earliest. They could, at the very least, clear and/or cover the cables on the floor,” opined Chandra Kumar of Periyamet, who travels from Park Town to Perungudi daily by a suburban train.

Concurring with him was Rogini Elumalai, another commuter, who added: “Lack of lights on the pavement makes it hard for us to reach the FOB, especially during peak hours. Adding more lights will be helpful.”

When contacted, a Southern Railway official said, “Final phase of pavement works are going on now and will be completed within a week. Other grievances of commuters will also be addressed.”