    Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving at 5:40 am, 10.15 am and 12.10 pm, and MMC-Gummidipundi EMU local leaving at 10.30 am, 11.35 am and 1.40 pm on March 27 and 29 will be fully cancelled.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 March 2025 8:48 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-24 15:46:57  )
    Several EMU trains fully/partially cancelled on Chennai-Gudur section on March 27 and 29
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Several EMU trains operated on the Chennai-Gudur section will be fully/partially cancelled owing to the line block permitted in the Chennai Central-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway stations from 1:20 pm to 5:20 pm on March 27 and 29 (Thursday and Saturday), as per a press release.

    1. Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving at 5:40 am, 10.15 am, and 12.10 pm, and MMC-Gummidipundi EMU local leaving at 10.30 am, 11.35 am, and 1.40 pm on March 27 and 29 will be fully cancelled.

    2. Beach-Gummidipundi EMU local leaving at 12.40 pm & 2.40 pm, Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU passenger leaving at 8:10 am, Sullurpeta-MMC leaving at 12.35 pm, 1.15 pm, and 3.10 pm, and Avadi-MMC MEMU passenger local leaving at 4:25 am, Gummidipundi-MMC EMU leaving at 1 pm & 3:45 pm, Gummidipundi-Beach EMU leaving at 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, and 4.30 pm, and Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving at 10:20 am will be fully cancelled on March 27 and 29.

    3. Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

    Due to these cancellations, special trains will be operated on both days as follows:

    1. From MMC to Ponneri and Minjur at 10.30 am and 11.35 am, respectively.

    2. From Beach station to Ennore and Ponneri at 12:40 pm and 2.40 pm, respectively.

    3. From Ponneri to MMC and Beach station at 1:18 pm and 4.45 pm, respectively.

    4. From Minjur to MMC at 2.59 pm and 4.14 pm.

    5. From Ennore to MMC at 3.56 pm.

    DTNEXT Bureau

