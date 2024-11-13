EMU and MEMU trains in Chennai partially, fully cancelled; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the full and partial cancellation of several EMU and MEMU trains in Chennai owing to engineering works between Tada and Sullurupeta railway stations from 12 am to 8 am on November 14 (8 hours).

1. Full cancellation: Avadi - Moore Market Complex MEMU passenger train leaving Avadi at 4.25 am, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta MEMU passenger train leaving Moore Market Complex at 5.15 am, Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 7.55 am, and Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 10.20 am is fully cancelled.

2. Partial cancellation: Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local train leaving Moore Market Complex at 4.15 am and Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 5 am is partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta.

3. Partial cancellation: Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local train leaving Sullurupeta at 6.45 am and Sullurupeta - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 7.25 am is partially cancelled between Sullurupeta and Elavur, added the statement.