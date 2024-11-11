Employee absconds with jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from store in T Nagar

CHENNAI: A woman employee had allegedly stolen gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from a jewellery store in T Nagar within just 13 days of joining.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the woman joined the store during the Deepavali season on October 22 using fake documents, but has not reported to work since November 3.

Following her absence, the store management reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed her involvement in the theft.

An investigation is underway to locate the employee and recover the stolen items.