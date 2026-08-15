EMPEE Group businessman Shaji’s 5-year prison sentence suspended

Noting that the appeal involved arguable issues and that its final hearing was likely to take some time, Justice M Nirmal Kumar suspended the sentence until disposal of the appeal.

The court directed Shaji to execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties, and appear before the trial court once every three months, on the first working day from September at 10.30 am. The trial court was permitted to take appropriate action if he breached the conditions.