Emission control devices must for industries using diesel gensets: TNPCB

CHENNAI: Following an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed industries and establishments that use diesel generator sets (DG sets) with a capacity up to 800kW to install emission control devices within 180 days.

As per TNPCB’s notification, the NGT had identified DG sets as one of the major sources of air pollution and observed that it needed to be part of the action plans, which may, if necessary, require retrofitting of emission control devices on the generators already in use.

Based on the order, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) requested the state pollution control boards to take measures to control ambient air pollution from DG sets emission in non-attainment cities. Also, the CPCB has released the list of manufacturers certified for Retrofit Emission Control Devices (RECD) applicable to diesel genset engines up to 800 kW for different capacity.

The industries and establishments should retrofit all operational DG sets older than five years from date of manufacturing with emission control devices having a minimum specified particulate matter capturing efficiency of at least 70%. “The directions must be complied within 180 days from the date of issuance of the order by all stakeholders in the non-attainment cities viz Chennai UA (Urban Agglomeration), Madurai UA, Tiruchy UA and Thoothukudi, and other places within one year from the date of issuance of the order,” the notification said.

The notification warned that if any industries and establishments fail to comply with the directions within the stipulated time period, action will be taken under provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Moreover, manufacturers of RECD should submit quarterly reports through real-time monitoring of DG Sets.