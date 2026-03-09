Chennai: Elevated bridge over Cooum river opens to public

The four-lane bridge was among the number of completed infrastructure projects worth Rs 143.21 crore that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stone for a new project at Rs 12.50 crore under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in the Valasaravakkam zone.

Udhayanidhi opened three projects for public use, and the most significant among them was the elevated bridge across the Coovum, constructed at a cost of Rs 135.26 crore — Rs 42.71 crore for the bridge and Rs 92.91 crore for land acquisition.

The four-lane bridge will benefit over 1 lakh people who live in Nolambur, Chinna Nolambur, Mogappair and Thiruverkadu. The bridge is about 245 metres long and 20.70 metres wide and replaced an old causeway that frequently submerged during the monsoons, making it unusable.