Elevate campuses to build student facility at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced the commencement of a new student accommodation project with a groundbreaking ceremony held on its campus.
The facility, being developed in partnership with Elevate Campuses Limited, is expected to strengthen the Institute’s residential infrastructure and cater to the evolving needs of its growing student community. The hostels will be designed, built and operated by Elevate Campuses Limited.
The proposed facility to accommodate over 1,800 PhD students and project staff, in two blocks, is expected to be completed by mid-2028.
V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said: "we believe the public-private partnership model would lead to world-class facilities on campus, and that this particular project could be an example at the national level."
Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Elevate Campuses Ltd, said: "It is encouraging to see IIT Madras taking the lead in modernising student accommodation infrastructure in India. "
Elevate Campuses Limited operates its student accommodation business through its flagship brands, Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ, providing safe, comfortable and quality living spaces and capacity which enables it to cater to an estimated 1,02,151 students.