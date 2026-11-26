The contract covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems, along with training, at stations between Madhavaram Milk Colony and Royapettah Government Hospital. It also includes works in the bored tunnel sections between the stations.

The works will provide essential electrical, plumbing and fire safety infrastructure for the 19 underground stations on Corridor 3. The project is being implemented with assistance under a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan.