Electric to ethanol: Auto sector’s next ‘e’ gathers momentum

The shift comes as India gears up for the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol from April 2026, four years ahead of the original target, with policymakers and automakers positioning ethanol as a complementary pathway to cleaner mobility.

Maruti Suzuki has added momentum to the narrative by unveiling India’s first flex-fuel passenger car: the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, capable of running on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E100. The launch, earlier this month, coincides with the Centre’s efforts to dispel concerns around ethanol-blended fuel.