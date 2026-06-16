Election plea filed against TVK's Royapuram MLA, 2 more legislators

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has received three election petitions against the election of TVK MLA KV Vijay Damu (Royapuram), AIADMK MLA N Thalavai Sundaram (Kanniyakumari), and former AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram), who has since resigned from his legislative seat, respectively.
In the Assembly polls, the TVK secured 108 seats, the DMK won 59 seats and the AIADMK won 47 seats.
KV Vijay Damu defeated DMK candidate A Subair Khan by 14,249 votes in Royapuram constituency. Subair had filed a petition before the HC seeking to set aside his election victory.
Similarly, in the Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency, AIADMK candidate N Thalavai Sundaram was declared elected after securing 214 votes more than his nearest rival, DMK candidate R Mahesh, who has filed an election petition seeking a declaration that Thalavai Sundaram's election is void.
Meanwhile, Gandhimathi Nathan, an Ambasamudram voter, has filed an election petition seeking a declaration that the election of former AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya is invalid. Esakki Subaya, who has since resigned from the Assembly, was declared elected after defeating Congress candidate VP Durai by a margin of 10,245 votes.
The petitioner has alleged that Esakki Subaya secured his victory through corrupt practices and has sought appropriate relief from the Court despite his subsequent resignation from the MLA post.
The election petitions are expected to be listed for hearing shortly.