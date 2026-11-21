CHENNAI: Special camps to facilitate the inclusion and deletion of names, corrections, and address changes in the electoral rolls will be held across all 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district on November 21, 22 and 29. The camps will function from 10 am to 5 pm.
As per the Election Commission of India's instructions, the draft electoral rolls were published on November 12. After this, special camps will be held at all polling stations across Chennai district.
Voters whose names are missing from the electoral rolls, young and first-time voters seeking to register, and those who want to correct or change their address in existing entries have been asked to visit their respective polling stations with the necessary documents and use the facility.