Elderly woman tied up and murdered in Ambattur home, robbers loot jewelry, cash

CHENNAI: In a brutal incident at Ambattur-Pudur, a 70-year-old woman named Ponnammal was found murdered in her home after being tied up by her hands and feet.
The attackers allegedly tied her up before killing her and then looted gold jewelry and cash from the house.
Police have registered a case and informed Ponnammal’s children as part of the initial investigation.
Authorities are now trying to determine how many sovereigns of gold and how much cash the victim had in her possession at the time of the crime.
A search is underway to nab the unidentified suspects.