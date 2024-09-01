Elderly scrap dealer injured as rocket launcher explodes at Hanumanthapuram

CHENNAI: An elderly man who was looking to sell a discarded rocket launcher was injured after it exploded.

The injured was identified as Kothandaraaman from Hanumanthapuram, Chengalpattu district, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Hanumanthapuram is home to an army marksmanship training centre. Locals are known to collect unexploded rocket launchers and used bullets from the shooting range and sell the iron, brass and copper parts found in them at scrap shops.

On Sunday, Kothandaraaman had picked up a misfired or unused rocket launcher and dismantled it to take out its useful parts when it went off in his hands.

The injured man has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Maramalai Nagar police are investigating the incident.